Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $7.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,382,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,583,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

