Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 9,814 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,729 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $4,932,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,729,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,728,206. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

