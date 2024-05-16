Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $613.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.76 and its 200 day moving average is $539.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.61 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

