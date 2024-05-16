Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 5,251 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 5,593,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,235,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

