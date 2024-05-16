Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vontier by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 132.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,584. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.