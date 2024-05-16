2,651 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after purchasing an additional 357,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,429,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,157,000 after acquiring an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after purchasing an additional 717,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $70.88. 964,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,802. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,933 shares of company stock valued at $47,972,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

