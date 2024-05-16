Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP John Ainsworth Sells 30,631 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 104,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

