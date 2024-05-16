KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 17,500,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $106.49. 1,114,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.