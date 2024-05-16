Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Hal Kravitz Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Celsius Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.85. 1,532,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,818. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
