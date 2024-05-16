Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

