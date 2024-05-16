Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,108 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

