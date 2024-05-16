Alex R. Thurman Sells 353 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $113.97.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,807,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 236.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,065,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,415 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

