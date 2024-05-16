Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 58,616 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of NiSource worth $53,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NiSource by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,952,000 after acquiring an additional 326,999 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,400,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,605,000 after acquiring an additional 319,143 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NiSource by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 322,360 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in NiSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,094,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NiSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,930,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,001,000 after acquiring an additional 138,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

