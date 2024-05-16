The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,083 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $54,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 63,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

