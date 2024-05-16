Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $55,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 20.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,606.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,606.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.85. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

