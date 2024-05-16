Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 838 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of AutoZone worth $56,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,930.17 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,044.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,814.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,115.24.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

