The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

