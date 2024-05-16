Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773,003 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $188,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 230.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $220.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.