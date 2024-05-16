scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.22% and a negative return on equity of 97.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.09. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

