Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $249.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.