Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
NYSE ITW opened at $249.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
Read More
