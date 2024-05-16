Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Rises By 8.1%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

