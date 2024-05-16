Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.3 %

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

