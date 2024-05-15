Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

MMM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

