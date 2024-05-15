Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,617,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,021,000 after buying an additional 363,931 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after buying an additional 252,116 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. 36,275,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,052,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

