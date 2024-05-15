Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. 2,543,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,941. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

