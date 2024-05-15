Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

