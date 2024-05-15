Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.3% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. 1,560,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

