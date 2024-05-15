Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 4.5 %

KITT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 11,255,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nauticus Robotics

In other Nauticus Robotics news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $66,970.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.