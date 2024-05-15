Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Ocugen Stock Up 15.3 %

NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 15,550,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,414. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $504.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Featured Articles

