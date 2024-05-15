Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN traded down C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.45. 37,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.26. The company has a market cap of C$164.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
