Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN traded down C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.45. 37,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.26. The company has a market cap of C$164.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

