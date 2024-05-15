First Turn Management LLC Invests $25.51 Million in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 323,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,509,000. TransMedics Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,389 shares of company stock worth $31,948,134. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $136.14. 706,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,016. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $137.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.41 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

