Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 1,021,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance
IDDWF remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. Indutrade AB has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.
Indutrade AB (publ) Company Profile
