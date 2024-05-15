Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 1,021,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance

IDDWF remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. Indutrade AB has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Indutrade AB (publ) Company Profile

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services.

