Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $12,006,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

