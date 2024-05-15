Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,495.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. 4,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

About Bureau Veritas

Featured Stories

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

