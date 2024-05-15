SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.17. 753,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,765. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $538.36 and a 200 day moving average of $508.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

