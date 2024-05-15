Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Tesla by 43.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $287,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.99. 79,289,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,274,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average of $202.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.