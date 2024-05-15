Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($12.10) earnings per share.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:KYTX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 489,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

