IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Issues Earnings Results

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 121,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

