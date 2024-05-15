Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Releases Earnings Results

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. Allurion Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allurion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ALUR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Allurion Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALUR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

