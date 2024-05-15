Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.
Genasys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 57,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,980. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.50.
About Genasys
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genasys
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.