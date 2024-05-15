Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 57,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,980. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.50.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

