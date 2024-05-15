Casper Market Cap Hits $336.14 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $336.14 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,605,381,116 coins and its circulating supply is 12,011,567,925 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,603,916,153 with 12,010,171,974 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02716593 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,770,294.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

