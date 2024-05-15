KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $1.53 million and $225,507.24 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001412 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,892.93 or 0.99975771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012337 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00305507 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $95,575.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

