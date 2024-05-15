Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.90. 4,370,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $487.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

