Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Broadwind updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 133,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWEN. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

