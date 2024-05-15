Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $57,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $236.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,402. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.