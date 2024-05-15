Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $59,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

