First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 347,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,393. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

