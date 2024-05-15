Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 572,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.45. 184,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,823. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

