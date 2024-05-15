Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bird Construction traded as high as C$22.32 and last traded at C$22.20, with a volume of 50994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.37.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.79.

Bird Construction Stock Up 10.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7862191 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

