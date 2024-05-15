Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.24

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.24 and last traded at C$71.00, with a volume of 221016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.72.
TECK.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.45.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
